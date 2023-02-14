Everything first is extremely special and dear to everyone. Just like your first crush, love, the very first time you saw someone and your heart fluttered, your first hug, first love and so on.

And as it's Valentine's Day and couples around the are gearing up to put their best foot forward to surprise their crush, partner or spouse with cheeky date ideas and exciting gifts. While exchanging gifts and surprises are great, it's always important to let your significant other know that you are head over heels in love with them.

The year went by and this month of love February has been filled with celebrities tying the knot with their loved ones, while some have found forever and are soon going to take nuptials in the coming days.

From Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth-Kiara and many more. Let's take a look at the celebrity couples who are celebrating their first valentine's day after marriage

Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on 7th February, 2023. The royal wedding took place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends on Sunday evening.

Who's who from the fraternity attended the reception party? Kiara and Sidharth looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black outfit. After giving fans a glimpse of their wedding. Fans are waiting with bated breath to know how the newlyweds will celebrate their first Valentine's Day after marriage.

Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal

Though the actress got married three years ago, the couple officially announced their wedding last year in November 2023. However, this time the actress is away from her husband-actor Ali Fazal. The actress took to social media to post a comedic skit for Ali Fazal as Richa is busy with a shoot for Heeramandi in India and Ali is away in LA for work.

The skit has Richa embodying an iconic look and song from the 80s sung by Anuradha Paudwal, Bhala Hain Bura Hain from the movie Naseeb Apna Apna. Richa even donned the look from the movie, the iconic Choti that actress Radhika Sarathkumar sported in the film.

Take a look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April last year. And welcomed their daughter Raha in November.

The couple will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day with their daughter Raha's presence.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Rahul and Athiya got married in a close-knit affair in the bride's father, Sunil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The newlyweds shared photographs of the occasion on social media. "In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they wrote on their respective social media handles.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for quite a long time and got married on February 19, 2022. While their first wedding anniversary is around the corner, the celebrity couple is likely to ring in the day of love with warmth and togetherness. And we can't wait for them to share pictures with their fans on their social media.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, got married on December 4 in Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress announced, that her show Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama is streaming on Disney + Hotstar unlike any of her prior movies or television shows, and will focus on her real-life wedding to businessman Sohael Kathuriya.

Tanya Abrol and Aashish Verma

Chak De! India actor Tanya Abrol best known as Balbir Kaur from SRK starrer got married to her boyfriend and IT professional Aashish Verma last week. The couple is all set to ring in their first V'day.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married last month. They shared the happy news with their fans on social media. The couple dropped beautiful photos from their intimate wedding ceremony and wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

Abhishek Pathak, the director of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 2' has taken wedding vows with actress Shivaleeka Oberoi on February 9. The wedding took place in Goa in a private ceremony with Ajay Devgn as one of the guests.

The couple shared a slew of images on their social media handle in collaboration with their wedding. They captioned the dreamy wedding pictures as, ""You don't find love, it finds you. t's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars."

Chitrashi Rawat - Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Actor Chitrashi Rawat, who played the role of hockey player Komal in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, tied the knot with her boyfriend-actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.