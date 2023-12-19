Bigg Boss 17 is intensifying each day with drama and fights every day. Be it Ankita- Aishwarya's fight to Ankita and Vicky locking horns over trivial matters, this season is full of close relationships going haywire.

Neil and Aishwarya had a massive argument inside the house. And to top it all, Ayesha Khan who claims to be Munawar's GF has added Radka to the ongoing drama in the house. Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar have crossed all limits as they engaged in a massive argument that led to physical alteration in the BB 17 house.

Vicky and Abhishek push each other; abuse as drama intensifies side the house

The latest promo shows, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain are seen yelling and physical fight. They even use derogatory remarks against each other.

It started with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar joking about Ayesha's entry into the house and how they expected a single girl to come on the show.

Ankita was seen laughing and reacting to the same. Abhishek didn't like it and asked her not to make fun of him.

Vicky Jain got involved in the fight as well. He asked Abhishek not to be disrespectful towards Ankita. Abhishek started age-shaming Vicky.

Vicky pushes Abhishek

Vicky pushes Abhishek and tells Bigg Boss on mike, "Mere wife ke upar chadh ke araha tha, tab maine usko roka, apne aap ladkharake gir gaya. Isne mujhe intentionally dhakka mara." ( He was walking over my wife and tripped then I stopped him, he pushed me intentionally).

Abhishek age shames Vicky

Abhishek said, "tu 40 saal ka budha hai tu mujhe mat sikha, sab ko pata hai tujhe medical room me kyun jaana padta hai." ( You are 40 years old and everyone knows why you go to the medical room).

Responding to the same Vicky said, "teri aisi harkate hai toh tujhe koi ladki nai milegi." (Your deeds are such you won't get a girl).

During their fight, Vicky Jain once again told Abhishek Kumar, "Ek ladki nahi rahegi tere saath" ( No girl will stay with you).

Later, Abhishek said,"Sab ko pata hai tujhe ladki kyun mili hai." (Everyone knows how you got the girl.)

Ankita was angry and questioned Abhishek over the same. However, Abhishek continued to fight and abused Ankita

As Vicky pointed fingers at him Abhishek both ended up pushing each other

Other contestants including Samarth Jurel, and Ankita Lokhande tried to stop the duo from fighting.

As soon as the promo clip went viral, netizens slammed Vicky for pushing Abhishek.

A user wrote, " Its seen Vicky pushed Abhishek."

Another mentioned, "Abhishek instigates others and he doesn't understand when people joke, he takes everything seriously and creates chaos so that he can be seen..Vicky and Ankita are not wrong.."

The third one said, "They are not ashamed to fight like ragpickers in front of the whole people.. Heaven.. we are a few days away from Christmas.. I don't know if all of India which is of Catholic origin or not celebrates Christmas .. But god.. This house can't be quiet.. Honestly I watch this show sometimes and this year is filled with hatred, arguments, provocative violence. Everything is calculated and vicious.. But frankly, I may be repeating myself. But already in a world that is so chaotic and dark.. When I see this kind of argument.. It is beyond me.. Yet these are people who are actors.. Singer entrepreneurs. But they have a shit mentality. I didn't understand the entire cast selected... In short, poor mentality. It's pitiful."

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank was ousted from BB 17 as he attacked Abhishek Kumar. Engaging in physical violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss. Will Vicky be ousted from BB?

Reacting to their fight, VJ Andy tweeted, "Someone tell #AbhishekKumar #VickyJain nobody cares about their need for attention - you keep pushing each other, and others will push out of the way and win the trophy by two-timing women."

Ankita and Mannara fight

Apart from this, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra also engaged in a war of words. Ankita asked Ayesha Khan how she was looking and performing in the game, this irked Mannara.