The results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be reportedly announced on Friday.

TS EAMCET examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses like engineering, agriculture and medicine offered in universities and private colleges in the state of Telangana. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducts this exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS EAMCET 2018 received applications from 220,070 candidates, out of which 141,054 candidates have filled their forms for engineering stream, while 79,013 opted for agriculture and pharma courses. The exam for engineering was conducted in 246 centres, while agriculture and pharma tests were held at 154 centres on May 2 and 3.

The JNTU released the preliminary answer key on the official website of the TS EAMCET 2018 on May 9. The candidates were given chance to raise objections regarding the key and May 10 was the last date to submit any objection. The result will be released after resolving all the objections received over the master question paper and preliminary answer key. Click here for the answer key.

According to the reports, TS EAMCET is expected to declare the results of 2018. Here the steps that you need to follow to check TS EAMCET 2018 results:

Step 1: Click here to visit the official website for TS EAMCET

Step 2: Click on the link for 'TS EAMCET Results 2018'

Step 3: Enter required details like your name and roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on 'submit'.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print copy for further reference

However, TSCHE will notify counselling schedule soon after declaring results. The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET - 2018, would be released in the information booklet for counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education.