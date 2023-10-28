The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival started on October 27, 2023 in Mumbai. The opening night was undoubtedly a star-studded affair with who's who from the Bollywood arena putting their fashion foot forward. Priyanka Chopra was seen hosting the opening night of the film festival.

Amongst all, was Priyanka Chopra who made a head-turning appearance at the event.

Priyanka opted for a halter neckline and the bodycon silhouette

She opted for a phenomenal embellished ivory gown from Tony Ward. The halter-neck gown had shimmery ruffled details across the front and a plain trail to follow behind. She paired up her white gown with an oversized ivory coat which the actress carried over the shoulders. She tied her tresses in a sleek bun.

In her speech, she said, "We would like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind it – we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled."

Netizens flocked to social media and shared Priyanka Chopra's videos from the event. Some were smitten by her drop-dead gorgeous beauty. While a section of netizens trolled her for see-through ivory outfit and the way she struggled to speak in Hindi.

A user said, "She looks so confident in India while she usually looks squirmed outside.."

Another user, "Bra pehenna bhul gaye..."( She forgot to wear a bra).

Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram carousel of her smoking hot pictures and her husband Nick Jonas was the first one to drop a mushy comment

He wrote, "Damn"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in an upcoming action-comedy film directed by IIya Naishuller. The film will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Richard Coyle among others.