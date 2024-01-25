As the spirit of patriotism fills the air on Republic Day, immerse yourself in a culinary journey with these appetising dishes that celebrate the essence of India. From spice-infused delights to dishes featuring the purity of white and the freshness of green, these recipes are a tribute to the rich tapestry of flavours that define the essence of India. Whether you're hosting a festive gathering or simply indulging in a culinary adventure, these dishes are a perfect way to honour the spirit of the nation and savour the diverse tastes of India.

Paneer Tikka Masala with Creamy Tomato Gravy

Ingredients:

250g paneer, cubed1 cup yogurt1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste1 tablespoon tikka masala spice mixSalt to taste2 tablespoons oil1 onion, finely chopped2 tomatoes, pureed1/2 cup creamFresh coriander for garnishInstructions:

In a bowl, combine paneer cubes with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, tikka masala spice mix, and salt.

Microwave the mixture in your Voltas Beko microwave for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse into the paneer.

Add finely chopped onions to the dish and microwave until golden brown. The Digital Display in the Voltas Beko microwave helps you to keep an eye on the food so you can ensure that it is being cooked perfectly.Stir in pureed tomatoes into the dish with onions. Microwave for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the tomatoes to cook down and meld with the onions.

Add the marinated paneer to the tomato and onion mixture. Microwave the entire mixture for an additional 5 minutes to let the paneer absorb the rich flavours.

Pour in 1/2 cup of cream, stirring well to create a creamy texture. Microwave for a final 2-3 minutes to allow the flavours to come together.Garnish the Paneer Tikka Masala with fresh coriander before serving.

Saffron Sweet Pearls with Cardamom Baked Yogurt by Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Cardamom baked yogurt

250gms Hung curd60gms Icing sugar100gms Condensed milk125gms Fresh cream5gm Cardamom powderMethod

Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowlWhisk the mixture till you get smooth consistencyPour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kuladBake at 150◦c for 16minn on double bathRefrigerate for 2 hours serve chillSweet pearls (Bondi)

250gms Gram flour (besan)A pinch of baking soda90ml Water1gms Saffron strandOil for fryingSugar Syrup200gms Sugar100ml Water2 nos Cardamom1gms Saffron50ml Rose waterMethod

Add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce panMake a thick syrup add rose water for flavoringAdd water to gram flour to form smooth batterAdd the saffron to the mixtureLastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk wellTo make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadaiRemove Bondi strain all the oil completelyDip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hourRemove the excess syrup through strainerFinally, sweet Bondi is ready to serveAssembly

Serve the cardamom baked yoghurt in a kulad with sweet Bondi and chopped nuts as garnish

Tiranga Moti Cheese Cake

Cardamom cheese cake

250gms Philadelphia cheese250gms Fresh double cream200gms White chocolate10gms Cardamom powderMethod

Cream the with the balloon whisk cheese till smoothAdd the fresh double cream slowly the cheese mix and keep whiskingAdd the white chocolate and cardamom powder to itSet the cheesecake mix in a tray and chill in a freezerSweet pearls (Bondi)

Use melted white chocolate with orange, green and white colour cut in a desire shape for placementAssembly

Place the sweet Bondi at the bottom add the cardamom cheese cake mix to itPlace the chocolate on the plate cut the cheesecake place on above the other indicating the flag colourGarnish and serve.

