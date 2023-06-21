In a recent poll conducted by CNN, it has been unveiled that support for former US President Donald Trump among Republicans has experienced a notable decline after he was indicted with 37 counts related to mishandling classified documents.

The survey, published on Tuesday, not only showed that a significant portion of Americans approve of Trump's indictment, but also highlighted the influence of politics in the charging decision, with 71 percent acknowledging its role.

While Trump still maintains a substantial lead in the Republican field for the party's presidential nomination, the poll indicates that his overall support has waned, along with a decrease in positive perceptions of him among Republican and Republican-leaning voters.

Surprisingly, almost 25 percent of respondents stated that they would not consider supporting his candidacy under any circumstances.

Furthermore, the poll sheds light on the differing views held by Republican-aligned voters who are not currently backing Trump's bid for the 2024 presidential election. Their perspectives on his indictment and behavior vary significantly from those who are still in his corner.

When considering the party's nomination for president, 47 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning registered voters named Trump as their first choice, down from 53 percent in the May CNN poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis maintained steady support at 26 percent, while former Vice President Mike Pence secured 9 percent.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley garnered 5 percent, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott received 4 percent, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie obtained 3 percent. The remaining candidates polled at 1 percent or less.

Not only has support for Trump's candidacy decreased, but his favorability rating among Republican-aligned voters has also dipped from 77 percent in May to 67 percent in the present survey. Additionally, the percentage of respondents stating they would not support him for the nomination under any circumstances has risen from 16 percent to 23 percent.

It is worth noting that the CNN poll was conducted after Trump's arraignment in federal court last week, and participants were asked questions regarding the 2024 presidential race before any mention of the charges facing Trump.

Despite the charges, a majority of 54 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters indicated that Trump's conduct does not hold significant importance to them as they consider his candidacy. Instead, they prioritize a president's effectiveness.

Moreover, only 26 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters believe that Trump should end his campaign in light of the federal charges, while an additional 16 percent suggest he should withdraw if convicted of federal crimes.