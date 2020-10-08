Social media is a very unpredictable space; things start trending and turn into memes in a fraction of seconds. Well, we are all aware of US President Donald Trump's health, a few days ago, he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Owing to health and safety reasons, he was shifted to the medical centre. However, he decided to return to the White House from the hospital after spending three nights.

Donal Trump returns in a chopper

Yes, for Americans and the world, it's a sigh of relief that he is doing well and has returned to his house safely. President Trump's return was grand as he laned on a helicopter and then, everyone was happy from the staff, to the first lady Melania Trump. Still, Indian fans and social media had something else.

Netzines compare Donald Trump's helicopter entry to SRK's iconic scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Trump later shared a video of his arrival at the White House from his Twitter account. Right from slow-mo shots of the chopper to close-ups mixed with intense background score, Trump (perhaps his team) ensured he received a Hollywood entry.

While here in India, desi Bollywood fans made funny videos out of Trump's dramatic return as it reminded them of the iconic scene from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wherein Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) returns home to his family (Jaya Bachchan with thali, you remember) in a helicopter after completing his education.

And this the end, like Jaya Bachchan, welcomes SRK in the film, netizens photoshopped the aarti ka thali and pasted Melania Trump's face as Jaya Bachchan welcoming Trump.

Let's take a look at the hilarious video and memes.

Finally, Trump got the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes lol.??? https://t.co/yf6PX5ECNz — Somy ??? (@zebochehra) October 7, 2020

So there is a Bollywood Movie called "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" where the son of a rich family returns home to India after studing in London and I swear Trumps return to the White House looks just like the one in the movie ? pic.twitter.com/UX01z0DonI — Dilek (@OeDilek) October 6, 2020