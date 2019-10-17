US President Donald Trump has again vetoed a Congress resolution to end the national emergency at the southern border.

"The southern border continues to be a major entry point for criminals, gang members, and illicit narcotics to come into our country," Trump said in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday, arguing that the state of national emergency there should be upheld.

This is the second veto Trump has issued to counter Congressional efforts to end the national emergency declared in February. Trump vetoed a House resolution in March, Xinhua reported.

The national emergency status gave the Trump administration expanded powers to deploy resources, including dispatching troops and allocating funds for a border wall, to curb the stem of illegal immigrants entering the country.

The national emergency declaration was rejected by Democrats by saying that with the declaration, the executive branch would overreach its power.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office said the Senate is unlikely to produce veto-proof support for the resolution during the vote this week because the Republican Party which largely remains loyal to Trump controls the majority of the Senate.