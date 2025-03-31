US President Donald Trumphas recently ignited a flurry of debate by hinting at the possibility of a third term in office.

Despite the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits a President from serving more than two terms, Trump has suggested that there are ways around this restriction. In an interview, he emphasized that he was not joking about this prospect, sparking a wave of speculation and controversy.

Trump's comments have elicited a range of reactions. He stated that many of his allies are supportive of his potential third term. When asked about strategies that could enable him to pursue this path, he responded, "There are methods which you could do it." However, he refrained from providing further details about these methods.

One of the options discussed involved Vice-President J.D. Vance running for the presidency and later stepping aside to allow Trump to assume the role. That's one, Trump admitted, but he also hinted at other methods, though he declined to share any further details.

Trump's Third Term: A Historical Perspective

The concept of a third term is not new. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the only US president to serve more than two terms. However, altering or repealing the 22nd Amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate, and ratification by three-quarters of the states.

Trump's comments have also sparked a debate about the legality of a third term. Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's law school, told CNN last month, "It's illegal. He has no chance. That's all there to say."

Despite the controversy, Trump's popularity remains high. In a recent poll, 56 percent of Americans said the president is rushing to make change without considering the impact of his decisions. However, 43 percent of Americans believe the president is doing what needs to be done to get the government on track.

Future of Trump's Presidency

While the idea of a third term for Trump is controversial and would require significant political effort to become a reality, it is clear that the idea has support among some of his allies. Whether or not Trump will seriously pursue a third term remains to be seen.

Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles has proposed a resolution to remove the current two-term limit, potentially allowing Trump to seek another term in office. However, many Republicans have brushed off Trump's comments as jokes or attempts to provoke critics.

Whether or not Trump will seriously pursue a third term remains to be seen. The future of Trump's presidency, therefore, remains an open question, with the potential for significant constitutional and political implications.