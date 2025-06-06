In a recent meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump made a controversial suggestion regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump proposed that it might be beneficial to allow the two nations to continue their hostilities for a while longer before intervening to broker peace.

This statement marks a significant departure from his previous assertions that the conflict would be resolved swiftly. Trump's comments drew immediate attention due to the analogy he used to describe the situation. He likened the conflict to a fight between two children, suggesting that sometimes it's better to let them "fight for a while" before stepping in to separate them. "They fight, fight, fight," Trump said.

"Sometimes you let them fight for a little while. You see it in hockey. You see it in sports. The referees let them go for a couple of seconds. Let them go for a little while before you pull them apart."

This analogy, while intended to convey a strategic patience, has been met with criticism and concern. The comparison to sports, where referees allow players to tussle briefly before intervening, seems to trivialize the gravity of the conflict, which has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement of civilians.

Chancellor Merz, during the meeting, emphasized the critical role the United States could play in ending the war. He described America as being in a "very strong position" to exert pressure on Russia, urging Trump to take decisive action. "We are looking for more pressure on Russia," Merz stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the need for a concerted international effort to bring about peace.

Trump's remarks also included a hint at potential sanctions, not just against Russia but also Ukraine, suggesting that "it takes two to tango." This approach, which implies a shared responsibility for the conflict, has raised eyebrows among international observers and allies who view Russia as the primary aggressor in the situation.

The President's comments come at a time when the conflict shows no signs of abating. Earlier, Trump had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was "playing with fire," a statement that underscored the volatile nature of the situation. "What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.