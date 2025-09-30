President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday announced 100 percent tariffs on movies made outside the country, in a move likely to impact the Indian film industry.

"Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby,'" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. Trump said California has been particularly "hard hit" because of this, blaming democrat Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, for this loss, calling him "weak and incompetent."

"To solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," Trump added.

The decision is likely to impact the Indian film industry, which produces movies in several languages. These movies are popular among the Indian diaspora in the US.

In another post shortly after, President Trump said, "In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States".

"Details to follow," he had added.

Hollywood, once a byword for American films, has been struggling lately, with streaming platforms making viewers less keen to go to movie theatres. There has been a significant drop in box office sales followed by a cut in production.

The move comes days after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

