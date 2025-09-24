Trump shifts tone on Ukraine, says Kyiv can 'fight and win' back territory

In a major shift in stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine "is in a position to fight and WIN" all of the country "back in its original form."

In a Truth Social Post, Trump said on Tuesday, Kyiv can take back its lost territory "with the support of the European Union."

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?," he added.

He argued that Russia is fighting "aimlessly" and the conflict makes them look like a "paper tiger."

"Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger," Trump said.

He also praised Ukraine's "great spirit" in its conflict with Russia.

"Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!"

However, Trump appeared to distance the United States from the conflict, signing off with a "good luck to all."

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!," he noted.

Earlier in the day, while meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York, Trump favoured shooting down Russian aircraft if they enter NATO airspace, replying to the question with a terse, "Yes, I do."

He also praised Ukrainian efforts in the conflict, saying the US has "great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up, pretty amazing actually."

In his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, Trump blamed the European and NATO countries for "funding the war against themselves" by continuing to purchase Russian energy.

"Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products. They're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?"

He reiterated that the US is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia only if Europe joins in.

"In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed. But for those tariffs to be effective. European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures," he said.

Trump has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in his bid to end the conflict, a month after he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

(With inputs from IANS)