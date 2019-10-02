US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the impeachment probe against him, stating that the inquiry is an administrative coup to force him from the office.

"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP," he tweeted.

Trump's comment came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Twitter, called to delay officials from testifying in the probe.

In a letter addressed to Representative Eliot Engel, the House Foreign Affairs Chairman, Pompeo accused him of conducting the probe as "an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly" State Department officials.

Last week, reports released by the Democratic committee, quoting the whistleblower, stated that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyin in a phone call on July 25 to investigate his 2020 presidential campaign rival and the former Vice-President Joe Biden.

It was also revealed that White House officials had tried to coverup the records of the contentious phone conversations from the computer system where they are usually stored.

The democrats, however, stated that the officials were "stonewalling" the investigation as two diplomats who were involved in the matter will meet the committee this week.

The whistleblower is reported to be an intelligence agent who had accused the President of abuse of power by asking foreign officials for personal gains.

Top US diplomats to Ukraine, including Kurt Volker and Marie Yovanovitch, are scheduled to give their disposition in the probe.

Volver, who was Trump's special representative for Ukraine, resigned last week and is scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday.

US ambassador to Ukraine, Yovanovitch will give the disposition on October 11.

The statements made by both the diplomats are anticipated to be important to the way the impeachment enquiry takes shape.

While Trump has dismissed the accusations calling the inquiry a "witch hunt garbage", if he is found guilty, he could be removed from office and face formal charges.

