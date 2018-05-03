Trump Repeatedly Calls Attack Aircraft As ‘Helicopters’ And Brags About Its Sale To Nigeria Close
When Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari visited the White House on Monday (April 30), U.S. President Donald Trump used the opportunity to boast about his administration and amp;rsquo;s sale of $600 million of deadly military aircraft to Nigeria last year. But he insisted on calling the aircraft helicopters, instead of acknowledging what they actually are: attack aircraft. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: White House YouTube channel