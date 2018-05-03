When Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari visited the White House on Monday (April 30), U.S. President Donald Trump used the opportunity to boast about his administration and amp;rsquo;s sale of $600 million of deadly military aircraft to Nigeria last year. But he insisted on calling the aircraft helicopters, instead of acknowledging what they actually are: attack aircraft. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: White House YouTube channel
Trump Repeatedly Calls Attack Aircraft As ‘Helicopters’ And Brags About Its Sale To Nigeria
May 3, 2018 12:23 IST
Suggested Articles