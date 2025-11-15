US President Donald Trump has cut tariffs on food imports as "affordability" is emerging as a potential political force, and India's mango, pomegranate, and tea exports may benefit.

Tropical fruits and juices, tea, and spices were among the imports that won't be hit by reciprocal tariffs, the White House announced on Friday.

The other items mentioned in the White House Factsheet were coffee and tea, cocoa, oranges, tomatoes, and beef.

Trump imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on imports from India and added a punitive 25 per cent for buying Russian oil.

But to contain inflation, Trump earlier exempted generic medicines from tariffs, benefiting India, which supplies 47 per cent of generic medicines prescribed in the US.

Some of the increases in food product prices were due to the higher tariffs, which were passed on, in whole or in part, by importers and retailers to the customers.

In the recent elections in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia, Democrats' campaign focus on "affordability" -- higher costs overall straining the voters' budgets -- contributed to their victories.

While Trump has been engrossed in international affairs, tariffs, and investments, voters were concerned with the more mundane issue of prices.

In an NBC News poll released this week, 63 per cent of all registered voters said that Trump had fallen short of their expectations on the cost of living and the economy, and 30 per cent of Republicans concurred.

Trump dismissed the "affordability" issue as a "complete con job" by the Democrats, pointing to the lower petrol and energy prices and the higher inflation rate under former President Joe Biden, when it hit 19.7 per cent at one point.

Although the galloping inflation during Biden's tenure has been wrangled, it is still trotting along, recording 3 per cent in September.

But some food products have recorded higher prices fueled by tariffs.

Roasted coffee prices rose by 18.9 per cent, and beef and veal by 14.7 per cent, according to the September Consumer Price Index data.

The prices of spices and food imports from India are up by about 30 per cent in Indian grocery stores.

India's mango imports from have a special place in India-US relations after former President George W Bush lifted the ban with much fanfare in 2006.

Alongside missiles, nuclear cooperation, and technology innovation, mangoes found a place in the joint statement of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his February visit.

"India also expressed appreciation for US measures taken to enhance exports of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to the United States", the statement said.

(With inputs from IANS)