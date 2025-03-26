In a bold move aimed at overhauling the US electoral system, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks significant changes to how elections are conducted in the United States.

The order mandates voters to prove their American citizenship, insists that only mail-in or absentee ballots received by Election Day be counted, and bars non-US citizens from donating to certain elections.

Trump, referencing election practices in countries like India and Brazil, argued that the US is failing to implement "basic and necessary election protections" that are already standard in both developed and developing nations. "India and Brazil are tying voter identification to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," he noted.

He further criticised the US for its inconsistent approach to ballot processing, comparing it to countries like Germany and Canada, which require paper ballots for vote tabulation. "Germany and Canada require paper ballots when tabulating votes, while the United States has a patchwork of methods that often lack basic chain-of-custody protections," Trump said, highlighting the need for a more secure and uniform voting system.

The executive order also highlights the issue of mail-in voting. Trump pointed out that countries like Denmark and Sweden limit mail-in ballots to those who cannot vote in person, and they do not accept late-arriving ballots, regardless of the postmark.

"Many American elections now feature mass voting by mail, with many officials accepting ballots without postmarks or those received well after Election Day," he added.

This executive order is part of Trump's continued efforts to restore what he believes to be the integrity of US elections, which he has frequently claimed were compromised in the 2020 Presidential Election. Trump emphasised that "free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic."

"The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election," said Trump.

(With inputs from IANS)