Without a shadow of a doubt, there's no harm in saying that Donald Trump and criticism go hand-in-hand and the president never fails to give more fodder to the people of the country to slam him left, right and centre.

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump lashed out at Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse for criticising his recent executive orders on Covid-19 relief package.

The Republican senator had called Trump's coronavirus relief-themed orders, in a weekend statement, as 'unconstitutional slop.'

Responding to Sasse's sharp remark, Trump mocked the senator by dubbing him as a 'RINO' (Republican in name only) over his last Senate campaign. And while doing so, the president praised himself as 'President T' in his tweet.

"RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he's got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems," Donald Trump tweeted.

However, Trump's particular usage of 'President T' while talking about himself in a third person, amused a majority of people who couldn't resist themselves from bringing out there own version of 'President T'. While some people abbreviated 'T' for a 'Traitor', some dubbed Trump as a 'Toddler.'

"President T?

President Terrible?

President Treacherous?

President Tomfoolery?

President Tubby?

All of the above, PotusVirus!" one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user wrote, "President T? Good grief I'll be glad to finally have a president who doesn't talk about himself in the third person like he's some kind of deity.

Also, this a warning to GOP defectors. Fortunately it rings hollow from a guy down double digits in the polls."

Another Twitter user fearlessly called Trump a 'Traitor'. "There should have been WAY more Republican Senators to join Ben Sasse to denounce you, but they have forgotten they serve the American people -- NOT YOU.

The "T" in President T stands for TRAITOR," read the tweet.

And the rest of the netizens have been having a field time flooding the social media with memes and puns on Mr Trump.

Take a look.

President T? Is that for THUG? pic.twitter.com/keDFyGnj5P — DeborahConn (@Deborah_pg7) August 10, 2020

“Thank you President T” said the President of the United States to himself in a tweet about a US Senator in his own party. https://t.co/DTX3d9KScu — Jared @ Home (@Jaredw_17) August 10, 2020

There should have been WAY more Republican Senators to join Ben Sasse to denounce you, but they have forgotten they serve the American people -- NOT YOU.



The "T" in President T stands for TRAITOR. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 10, 2020

This is what every member of the @SenateGOP is afraid of. This is it. A mean tweet. Think of all the damage they've done because they couldn't stand up to a keyboard cowboy like @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/LVWl9s1YN3 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) August 10, 2020