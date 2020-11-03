The "red wave is coming" has been US President Donald Trump's catchphrase for 2020 US elections. The President's son, Donald Trump Junior shared a world map with most countries shaded in red, which is the Republican party's color. He believes the majority of the world supports Trump for the second term. But there are few countries shaded in blue, which is the Democrat party's color, and India is one of them.

Not only did Trump Jr suggests India stands with Biden, but he also used a false map of the country by showing Kashmir as a part of Pakistan. This goof-up isn't the first of many that have originated from the Trump administration. A recent report showed that Trump was the world's biggest spreader of coronavirus misinformation.

The world map shared by Trump Jr is reminiscent of the map printed on Saudi Arabia's currency note of 20 Riyal banknote. It had left out Jammu and Kashmir, PoK Gilgit-Baltistan as parts of India. The map showed J&K along with PoK as a separate territory. In response, India has asked Saudi Arabia to take corrective steps on the misrepresentation of its territorial boundaries on a new banknote, calling it a gross misrepresentation.

Trump Jr paints world red and blue

Besides India, Trump Jr believes China and Mexico are also gunning for Biden's victory in the US election, which is currently underway. In just 2 hours, the tweet garnered thousands of impressions - over 10K RTs and nearly 60K likes.

US polls opened at 6 a.m. on November 3 in eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine. The voting process has been ongoing for the past few weeks even though the official "Election Day" is Tuesday. While the US elections will determine the fate of incumbent President Trump and the political party that will control the US Congress for the next two years.