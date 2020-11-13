US President Donald Trump is making the most of his last few days in the White House that will leave a strong legacy behind. He plans to end the COVID-19 pandemic and he just might be on to something really big. The world leaders, including PM Modi and Vladimir Putin have been read in on Trump's amazing plan that will make American great again. All the tremendous efforts put into this terrific recovery plan to end the out of control COVID-19 pandemic is simply smart and classy.

This might just be Trump's big win. After all, Trump's "whole life is about winning. I don't lose often. I almost never lose," he had said once.

Trump's terrific COVID recovery plan for America

Since Trump has none, here's what the WHO recommends:

Maintain at least a 1-metre distance between yourself and others to reduce your risk of infection when they cough, sneeze or speak. Maintain an even greater distance between yourself and others when indoors. The further away, the better.

Make wearing a mask a normal part of being around other people.

Clean your hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after you take it off.

Make sure it covers both your nose, mouth and chin.

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. This eliminates germs including viruses that may be on your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and infect you.

Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately into a closed bin and wash your hands. By following good 'respiratory hygiene', you protect the people around you from viruses, which cause colds, flu and COVID-19.

Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently especially those which are regularly touched, such as door handles, faucets and phone screens.

It's better to be safe than sorry.