As United States president Donald Trump remains adamant on his policies in regard to immigrants illegally entering into the country, about 12 undocumented immigrant workers who were employed at one of Trump's golf clubs in New York were fired on January 18.

A manager at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County reportedly called a dozen of these workers one by one and they were told that they couldn't keep their jobs as they did not have valid documentation to prove that they had legally entered the US. Most of the workers are said to be from Latin America.

However, it has been said that many of these workers had been working at the golf club for over 12 years and the managers knew of their legal status. In fact, the management even knew that many workers had submitted phony documents for the job.

Some of these employees had won many awards at the company and were so trusted that they even had the keys to Eric Trump's weekend home, reported the Washington Post. These workers were even aware of the likes and dislikes of Trump and knew that they were to serve two orders of chicken wings on one plate when the president asked for it.

The fired workers were told that the club's management had audited their papers and found that many of them were fake. One of the workers made a recording of her firing and the executive can reportedly be heard saying: "Unfortunately, this means the club must end its employment relationship with you today."

Gabriel Sedano, a former maintenance worker from Mexico who was fired, spoke of his ordeal to the Post and said: "I started to cry. I told them they needed to consider us. I had worked almost 15 years for them in this club, and I'd given the best of myself to this job. I'd never done anything wrong, only work and work. They said they didn't have any comments to make."

After several questions were raised on these firings, Eric Trump said that the clubs were trying to identify employees with fake documents as part of the president's immigration reforms.

"We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment. Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately," he said in a statement.

However, Eric did not comment on the management being aware of these undocumented workers or the phony documents that they had reportedly submitted.

These firings at the New York club come after workers at Trump club in New Jersey had, in December 2018, said that managers had hired employees despite knowing that they were illegal migrants and had even helped workers obtain fake papers.