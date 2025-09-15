US President Donald Trump has reacted to the brutal killing of an Indian national by an undocumented immigrant in Texas, promising prosecution of the accused to "the fullest extent of the law" who will be "charged with murder in the first degree!"

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump also blamed the previous Biden administration for releasing the murder accused into the community.

"This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!," Trump added.

On September 10, 41-year-old Nagamallaiah was fatally attacked and decapitated at a motel in Dallas, Texas. 37-year-old Martinez was arrested and charged with capital murder. He is accused of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim's head in a trash bin.

A disturbing video circulating on social media showed Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing the attack until Nagamallaiah was decapitated. He then kicked the victim's head into the motel parking lot before picking it up and placing it in a dumpster.

On Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has started the process of the attacker's "removal" from the country.

In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughli also accused the Biden administration of allowing undocumented immigrants into the country.

"This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration," she added.

According to the DHS, Martinez was in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre until he was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13, 2025, under the Biden administration.

(With inputs from IANS)