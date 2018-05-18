U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 17) that Chinese President Xi Jinping and amp;ldquo;could be influencing and amp;rdquo; Kim Jong-un after North Korea abruptly shifted to a sharp, negative tone this week, calling off a summit with South Korea and threatening to abandon a planned meeting between Trump and Kim on June 12. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: White House via YouTube
Trump Blames President Xi Jinping For North Koreas Threat to Cancel Face-to-Face Summit
May 18, 2018 14:34 IST
