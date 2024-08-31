Biographical drama film 'The Apprentice,' which delves into the life of former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, is slated to hit US and Canadian theatres in October. This strategic release comes just weeks before the presidential election in November.

The film has been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, an indie distributor based in Santa Monica, California, and is set for a pre-election release on October 11. This acquisition follows months of negotiations, with Briarcliff securing the film's domestic distribution rights.

'The Apprentice' is the brainchild of director Ali Abbasi and writer Gabriel Sherman, a longtime Trump chronicler for Vanity Fair. The film features Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan in the role of Trump, a portrayal that has already ignited heated debates. The film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, immediately sparking controversy. The narrative explores Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York during the 1970s and 1980s. It paints an unflattering picture of Trump as a ruthless social climber, who is shown to turn his back on his alcoholic brother, allegedly assault his first wife, Ivana, and undergo cosmetic surgery for hair loss. After its Cannes premiere, the film faced an uncertain future in the US, with studios, streamers, and indie distributors hesitant to invite the wrath of Trump and his supporters. However, the film managed to secure distribution in Canada, Europe, and parts of Asia.

The film's portrayal of Trump has been met with strong criticism from the Trump campaign. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign communications director, blasted the film as garbage and pure fiction, vowing to file a lawsuit against the filmmakers in an effort to derail its release. In response to these threats, director Ali Abbasi defended his film at a news conference at Cannes, stating, It's time to make movies political again. He brushed aside Trump's threats to block the film, pointing out that while Trump is known for suing a lot of people, his success rate is not often discussed.

The film also stars Jeremy Strong as Trump's notorious attorney and mentor Roy Cohn. The project was penned by Gabriel Sherman, whose book 'The Loudest Voice in the Room' inspired the Showtime series starring Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes. The release of 'The Apprentice' is set to be a significant event, not just in the world of cinema, but also in the political landscape of the US. With its controversial portrayal of a key political figure, the film is likely to spark debates and discussions in the run-up to the presidential election. Whether it will sway public opinion or face legal hurdles remains to be seen. The film's release is a reminder of the power of cinema and its potential influence on political discourse.