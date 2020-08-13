The Trump administration has relaxed the H-1B visa restrictions it had imposed earlier banning entry of foreign workers entering the United States.

The Donald Trump government has now decided to allow those workers who are seeking to return to the country with H-1B visa for the same job they held before the lockdown.

Dependents will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders

The US Department of State advisory said dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders. "Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

The administration also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who hold H-1B visas and their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

Trump had signed a proclamation on June 22

The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.

"Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.