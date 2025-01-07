Kajal Aggarwal has shared her look from the upcoming film - Kannappa. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Prabhas. Kajal added that it was a 'dream role' to play 'Parvathi Devi'. Dressed in white saree with heavy gold jewellery like a goddess, Kajal is seen sitting on a mountain top. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is the story of Lord Shiva's devotee, Kannappa.

Kajal reveals her look

"Mother who rules over the three worlds! The Trishakti who protects her devotees! In the sacred Sri Kalahasti shrine resides the holy Jana Prasunambika!" read the poster. In her post, Kajal wrote, "A dream role indeed! Happy to be starting 2025 on this divine note #Kannappa #HarHarMahadev #MAAParvatiDevi."

All about Kannappa

The film is produced under Vishnu Manchu's banners, AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film will release in several languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English. Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The film will revolve around the life of Kannappa who turns from a warrior to a saint as Lord Shiva's greatest devotee.

Vishnu Manchu on Kannappa reactions at Cannes

Vishnu Manchu had taken to social media to share how he had shared the teaser of the film at Cannes amid thunderous response. "We showcased the teaser of Kannappa here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions."

Tamannaah Bhatia and many other celebs praised Kajal's look. Her fans and followers also couldn't stop raving about her beauty in simplicity.