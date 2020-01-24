Let's take a look at the TRP report for the week:

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which had been replaced by Naagin 4 last week, has reclaimed its top spot. The show has grabbed the top spot with 8272 impressions.

Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor's hit series Naagin 4, starring Jasmin Bhasin, has taken up the second spot this week with 7718 impressions.

Bigg Boss 13: Surprised? So were we! After staying out of the top ten list for most of its air time, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has now climbed the charts and how! The show has grabbed the third spot this week with 7317 impressions. It was in the seventh spot last week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the fourth spot this week with 7053 impressions. The show was at the end of the top ten charts last week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has bounced back again and taken up the fifth spot this week with 7025 impressions.

Indian Idol 11: With all the buzz around Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding and both the families approving the alliance, we are shocked that Indian Idol 11 is still only at the sixth spot. Considering the way the show had sent Twitter into a tizzy, the ranking should have been much better. The show garnered 6570 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: After fooling audience for a while about the return of the original Taarak Mehta, the show finally clarified that Disha Vakhani will not be coming back. However, that has not stopped the show from not being in the top ten list. This week, the show is at the seventh spot with 6528 impressions.

Choti Sardarrni: The show, which made an entry into the top ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the top spot one week has now taken up the eighth spot with 6440 impressions.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show has bounced back again and placed itself at the ninth spot with 6040 impressions.

Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka has taken up the final spot in the list with 5749 impressions