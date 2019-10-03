The TRP report of this week is deemed to be quite important as from next week, many changes are expected in the list once Bigg Boss 13 starts airing and grabs momentum. Let's take a look at which show took which spot this week.

Kundali Bhagya: Just like last week, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has managed to grab the top spot second week in a row. Kundali Bhagya had surprisingly taken up the top spot last week by removing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the second spot this week too. After being at the top for several months, the show was finally dropped down to second spot last week.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has again taken up the third spot. The show has been in the top five list ever since it started airing and doesn't seem to be ready to go down anytime soon. Every year, once KBC starts the show immediately picks up the pace on the chart. With this, Amitabh Bachchan has proved that no other host could have done the job better than him.

Kumkum Bhagya: Kumkum Bhagya, which was at the fifth spot last week has jumped up one step. The show has removed Kapil Sharma Show and has landed itself at the fourth spot this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma which was at the seventh spot last week has taken a massive jump and landed at the fifth spot this week.

While Choti Sardarni has taken up huge jump and landed up at the sixth spot, Superstar Singer has taken up the seventh spot. The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down majorly and taken up the eighth spot. At the ninth spot, we have Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and Tujhse Hai Raabta has taken up the tenth spot.