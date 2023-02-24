Some new shows have marked their presence and some top ones have fizzled out. The TRP report of this week is not the one you get to see every week. While there are some surprising new names, the regular ones in top five had slid down too. Let's take a look at TRP chart to know how your favourite show fared this week.

Bigg Boss 16 finale: With names like MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakre and many more; this season of Bigg Boss probably the most popular one. And while throughout its run the Salman Khan hosted reality show couldn't manage to land at the top, with its power packed finale, it did and how! Bigg Boss 16 finale episode broke many records and grabbed the top spot in this week's TRP chart. The show received 3.3 rating.

Anupamaa: Rupaly Ganguly's show has pretty much remained unbeatable ever since it started airing. With its gribbing storyline and terrific performances by the starcast, the show has always remained at the top of the TRP chart. But, BB 16 finale night, managed to beat the show. This week, Anupamaa received 2.8 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the top five more often than not. This week the show received 2.6 ratings.

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has taken up the fourth spot this week in the TRP chart with 2.2 ratings. The show stands in a tie with the popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has the same ratings.

Pandya Store: At the fifth spot we have Pandya Store starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar with 2.1 ratings.