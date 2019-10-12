The TRP chart of week 40 is both shocking and surprising. While like every year, we had expected reality show Bigg Boss to bring massive changes into the TRP chart, despite a controversial week off the show, there have been no changes in the TRP report. While BB13 received 2.7 points during its grand premiere, it later got only 1.5 points, reports Pinkvilla.

Kundali Bhagya: Just like last week, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has managed to grab the top spot third week in a row. Kundali Bhagya had removed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from its continuous winning streak a few weeks back. And ever since then, there's no looking back for the show. The show has made 2.9 points this week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya has taken up the second spot with 2.6 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the third spot this week with 2.6 points. After being at the top for several months, the show has recently started dropping on the charts.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has again taken up the fourth spot this week with 2.5 points. The show has been in the top five list ever since it started airing and doesn't seem to be ready to go down anytime soon.

Superstar Singer: Superstar Singer has taken up the fifth spot this week with 2.4 average points.

The Kapil Sharma Show has taken up the sixth spot this week with 2.3 points followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the seventh spot with 2.0 points. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has taken up the eighth spot with 1.9 points followed by Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the ninth and the tenth place.