While Bollywood films are termed hit, super-hit or flop based on the number of moolahs they rake in at the box-office, when it comes to the small screen, TVTs are all that matters. Not just the audience, even the makers of the show and the star cast eagerly awaits the release of TRP report every week to know their position in the rat race.

This week's TRP chart is out and we can't help but be surprised by the addition of a few names and the removal of a few names from the top 5. Anita Hassandani and Surbhi starer – Naagin 3 – has reclaimed its first position. The show was continuously in the second position till the time Khatron Ke Khiladi was on air. After KKK ended, Naagin 3 quickly took up the top spot and doesn't seem in the mood to let go.

Surprisingly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to grab the second spot this week. The show was at the sixth spot last week with the ratings of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata which was at the ninth spot last week has taken a massive lead and jumped to the third position this week.

A new entrant, Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, has bagged the fourth spot followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fifth spot. Shaheer Sheikh – Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which came on air just last week, had topped the charts in the previous week.

After a shaky month, Kapil Sharma show had taken a massive lead and jumped from the seventh spot to the fourth spot last week. However, this week the show has again moved out of the top 5 race. However, there is no denying the fact that with such constant good content and healthy entertainer, the show should continue to climb up the ladder.