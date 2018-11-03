There's no denying this season of Bigg Boss has been an absolute drag-fest. Not only are the celebs too 'non-controversial' but even the commoner jodis have no spark in them.

Even Salman Khan noted that the TRPs are not as great as last year, and we definitely know why. One could say factors like more commoners, less celebrities, safe game plan, no romantic angle, not a single outstanding contestant and no spice be among the reasons behind this drastic TRP fall.

Earlier Bigg Boss 12 was placed at 17th spot but this week, the show has been thrown out of the top 20 chart owing to its non-entertaining quotient. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has released the ratings for the 43rd week and the results are as shocking as it gets.

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassandani starrer 'Naagin 3' has continued to rule the charts and is currently reigning at the top position. Kundali Bhagya has also managed to gain humongous attention and is still at number 2 spot in the chart.

Surprisingly, Indian Idol has beaten Kaun Banega Crorepati and taken up the 9th spot. Amitabh Bachchan's popular TV show has managed to find its place in top 20 and is currently at number 10 spot. New entrant – India's Got Talent – has taken up the 13th spot. Ekta Kapur's magnum opus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has captured audience's attention and is at 15th spot.

Remo D'souza, Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh's dance show – Dance Plus – has managed to stay in the list by grabbing the 20th spot.

Even though the concept of bringing in commoners might have worked in favour of Bigg Boss; in reality, many viewers don't enjoy watching them. The contestants are not as witty as Manveer Gurjar nor are they as entertaining as Manu Punjabi. Even Om Baba was better than the commoner lot on the show this year.

It is no secret that not a single contestant has emerged as audience's favourite this year as no-one is allowing their true-self to be exposed. We miss having outspoken, undiplomatic and carefree contestants like – Gauhar Khan, Tanishaa, Juhi Parmar, and Urvashi Dholakia among others in the show.