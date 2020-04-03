Troubled singer, actress and former child star, Lindsay Lohan is apparently poised to make a comeback.

Lindsay Lohan previously found fame with her roles in movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. However, Lohan has fallen from grace since her Hollywood heydays.

However, reportedly, the onetime VMA nominee is ready for her comeback, which she has teased to her 8.3million Instagram followers.

Lindsay after a long while

She revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she was about to release her first new music in 15 years, with a single, Back To Me.

Lindsay Lohan could be seen squatting in a white mesh ensemble with a pair of blue platform heels, against a trippy technicolor background, animated for the clip.

Lindsay sure looks like she has put some work into the video, though it seems to lack the oomph of her earlier work we must say.

Lohan captioned the teaser: 'The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now. "Back To Me" is out on Friday!'

Back to me!

The message seems inspiring enough, but we've been waiting for Lindsay Lohan to get her act together for a while now. And we'll just have to wait and see if she truly has changed for the better.

The post came a day after she teased her comeback with ambiguous video, which she captioned: 'Im back!'

Lindsay Lohan seems to be serious about letting go of her past but it might be a little hasty to judge her latest work from just one video.

However, we do hope that she is able to make a successful comeback.