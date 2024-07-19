US Social media influencer Julia Chafe has apologised to Priyanka Chopra for dissing her. Days after the influencer, who attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony, was trolled; she has now come out with a video seeking apology from Priyanka Chopra. Chafe shared the video that has her 'dissing' the actress and said that she didn't mean to be 'rude'.

The video shared by the influencer has Priyanka telling her that she knows her and her seen her 'stuff'. However, Julia cuts her off and shifts focus to Nick Jonas telling him how he had waved at her during a 2006 concert. Chafe has now said that she has always been the biggest fan of PeeCee and didn't know how to react when she said that she knew her.

What went down

The previous video shared by her has amassed views in millions and has also come with a lot of trolling. The influencer has been massively trolled for her behaviour with the Quantico star. "Kindly excuse me while I pass away! #PriyankaChopra was possibly the nicest celebrity I've ever met. And although I already found her to be the world's most beautiful woman, in person she literally had a glowing aura around her. Magnificent (sic)," Julia had written.

Now comes the apology

Netizens were quick to slam her for cutting off the global icon when she was being kind. And now, Julia has apologised. Chafe has said in a video, "As a super fan of Priyanka Chopra, when she told me she knows me, it was just too much for me to handle. Changing the subject to talk to Nick was more like a primal instinct. But in doing that, I dissed one of my favourite celebrities of all time. Priyanka, if you are seeing this, I never meant to be rude to you. I love you dearly and just know that I love you. And I'm sorry (sic)."