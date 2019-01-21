Murali Gopi, the son of National Award-winning actor Bharat Gopi, is now an acclaimed writer in the Indian film industry. Within a short period of time, he has emerged as a top-rated writer in Kerala, and many of his movies including 'Ee Adutha Kalathu' and 'Left Right Left' have emerged as a hard-hitting take on modern society and politics.

A few days back, Murali Gopi shared a troll video about Donald Trump, and it is perfectly hilarious in nature.

The video shared by Murali Gopi on Facebook comprises several video clippings of speeches delivered by Donald Trump which has been put together. Murali Gopi titled the video 'Knowledge ka Baap' which translates as the 'father of knowledge' in English.

In the video, the reigning president of the United States can be seen delivering dialogues which proclaim his expertise in various areas. At one point in time, he can be seen saying ''Nobody knows about taxes than I do, and income than I do."

In another part of the video, the United States president says, "I know more about drones than anybody," and in another portion, Trump says "Nobody knows more about technology, I am mean this type of technology than I do."

Later, Donald Trump says that nobody in the history of the United States knows more about infrastructure than he does.

The video shared by Murali Gopi soon went viral, and it has already racked up more than 28,000 views. After watching the video, followers of Murali Gopi also shared their views on this hilarious clip.

"Rare to find such humility," commented Manju Nair, a Facebook user.

"Nobody in the USA knew manipulation more than him," commented Krishnan Unni, another user.

A certain section of users called Donald Trump a narcissist and added that he is using deception in a positive way to fulfil his intentions.

Murali Gopi is now busy with the works of his new movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has Mohanlal in the lead role, and it is expected to be a high-voltage political thriller.