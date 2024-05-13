The fourth phase of voting for General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha were concluded peacefully in Srinagar on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the electoral history of the region. With a remarkable 37.99% voter turnout in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Budgam, and Shopian, this election saw unprecedented enthusiasm among voters, reflecting a strong belief in the democratic process.

Taking a look back at the previous elections, the surge in voter participation is evident. The corresponding percentage for the last Lok Sabha election in 2019 stood at a mere 14.43%. The highest turnout since the eruption of terrorism in Kashmir was recorded in 1996, with 40.94%, albeit in a smaller geographical boundary of the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The highest polling percentage by assembly segment was observed in Kangan at 58.80%, while the lowest was in Habbakadal at 14.05%. Overall, around 17,47,810 electors exercised their constitutional right, and more than 8,500 polling staff ensured the smooth conduct of the elections.

Polling percentage in Srinagar over the years 2019 14.43 2014 25.86 2009 25.55 2004 18.57 1999 11.93 1998 30.06 1996 40.94 1991 No election held due to turmoil 1989 Uncontested

J&K CEO plays crucial role

The success of this historic polling can be attributed to various factors, including improved security measures, enhanced awareness campaigns, and the relentless efforts of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang Kondbarao Pole and his team. Through meticulously planned SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities, the CEO's office ensured a level playing field for all candidates and facilitated inclusive voting opportunities for every citizen.

Monitoring the progress of voting from the Union Territory-level Command and Control Center, PK Pole oversaw the smooth execution of the electoral process. The establishment of live webcasting at all polling stations, coupled with round-the-clock surveillance, ensured transparency and integrity throughout the polling period.

From the early hours of the morning, voters across all five districts demonstrated strong commitment to their civic duty. Long queues of enthusiastic voters, including elders, women, and youths, exemplified the democratic spirit ingrained in the Kashmiri electorate.

The comprehensive planning and execution of the electoral process, coupled with the tireless efforts of polling personnel and security forces, culminated in a violence-free and highly participative election.

As the polls concluded, CEO PK Pole expressed his gratitude to all voters and commended the dedication of polling personnel and security forces. He emphasized the significance of this historic turnout, marking a triumph of democracy over apprehension and paving the way for a brighter future for the region.