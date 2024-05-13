Although few hours are still left for voting on the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, over-enthusiastic voters at 1 PM breached the record of total turn-out on the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.

As per the data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir 23.57 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Srinagar parliamentary constituency where polling began at 7 am today.

A 14.94 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, higher than the overall turnout of the 2019 elections for the seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded only 14.43 percent polling in 2019.

Due to poll boycott calls given by the separatist groups and fear of the terrorists, only 14.43 percent voting votes were recorded in the 2019 election on the Srinagar Parliamentary seat.

This time record of the previous voting percentage was broken within four hours after the voting.

Voter turnout in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency till 5 PM

Central Shalteng - 24.76 percent Chadoora - 46.60 percent Char-e-Shareef - 53.23 percent Channapora - 20.93percent Eidgah - 25.68 percent Ganderbal - 46.81 percent Habba Kadal - 13.25 percent Hazratbal - 26.28 percent Kangan (ST) - 55.55 percent Khan Sahib - 48.50 percent Khanyar - 23.06 percent Lal Chowk - 26.01 percent Pampore - 35.86 percent Pulwama - 39.25 percent Rajpora - 42.80 percent Shopian - 45.04 percent Tral - 37.52 percent Zadibal - 27.52 percent

In 2019, the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency had a total 12,94,671 electors. Out of the total number of voters, only 1,86, 832 cast their votes, which was over 14 percent of the total eligible voters.

An elderly mother who has exercised her vote. She is delighted to see facilities for PwD and the elderly, inspiring others to use their rights. #InclusiveVoting #KashmirGoesToPoll @ECISVEEP @ceo_UTJK pic.twitter.com/tduFS8Qfe3 — Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal (@dcganderbal) May 13, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Dr Farooq Abdullah won and became Lok Sabha member from this seat. He secured a total of 1,06,750 votes. Peoples Democratic Party candidate Aga Syed Mohsin stood second with a total of 36,700 votes. He lost by 70,050 votes.

Srinagar Parliamentary constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest between the National Conference candidate Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, the Peoples Democratic Party's Waheed Parra, and Apani Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

On his wedding day, groom Mohammad Ashraf added an extra touch of joy and happiness by casting his vote. He mixed his mehndi (henna) with the indelible ink, symbolizing his belief in a better future and his trust in democracy. #KashmirGoesToPoll #ChunavKaParv @ECISVEEP @ceo_UTJK pic.twitter.com/WkzxKl4tpJ — Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal (@dcganderbal) May 13, 2024

Voting started at 7 am in the constituency where polling is underway in the fourth round of the seven-phase general elections.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency registered a poll percentage of 14.94 till 11 am, according to Election Commission figures. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 percent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 percent.