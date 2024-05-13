voting
Women turn out in large numbers to cast their votes for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.CEO J&K

Although few hours are still left for voting on the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, over-enthusiastic voters at 1 PM breached the record of total turn-out on the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.
As per the data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir 23.57 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Srinagar parliamentary constituency where polling began at 7 am today. 

A 14.94 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, higher than the overall turnout of the 2019 elections for the seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting in Srinagar
CEO J&K

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded only 14.43 percent polling in 2019.

Due to poll boycott calls given by the separatist groups and fear of the terrorists, only 14.43 percent voting votes were recorded in the 2019 election on the Srinagar Parliamentary seat.
This time record of the previous voting percentage was broken within four hours after the voting.

Voter turnout in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency till 5 PM

  1. Central Shalteng - 24.76 percent
  2. Chadoora - 46.60 percent
  3. Char-e-Shareef - 53.23 percent
  4. Channapora - 20.93percent
  5. Eidgah - 25.68 percent
  6. Ganderbal - 46.81 percent
  7. Habba Kadal - 13.25 percent
  8. Hazratbal - 26.28 percent
  9. Kangan (ST) - 55.55 percent
  10. Khan Sahib - 48.50 percent
  11. Khanyar - 23.06 percent
  12. Lal Chowk - 26.01 percent
  13. Pampore - 35.86 percent
  14. Pulwama - 39.25 percent
  15. Rajpora - 42.80 percent
  16. Shopian - 45.04 percent
  17. Tral - 37.52 percent
  18. Zadibal - 27.52 percent

In 2019, the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency had a total 12,94,671 electors. Out of the total number of voters, only 1,86, 832 cast their votes, which was over 14 percent of the total eligible voters.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Dr Farooq Abdullah won and became Lok Sabha member from this seat. He secured a total of 1,06,750 votes. Peoples Democratic Party candidate Aga Syed Mohsin stood second with a total of 36,700 votes. He lost by 70,050 votes.

Voting in Srinagar
CEO J&K

Srinagar Parliamentary constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest between the National Conference candidate Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, the Peoples Democratic Party's Waheed Parra, and Apani Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

Voting started at 7 am in the constituency where polling is underway in the fourth round of the seven-phase general elections.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency registered a poll percentage of 14.94 till 11 am, according to Election Commission figures. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 percent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 percent.

Also Read