Tristan Thompson has reportedly not made any effort to make things right with Khloe Kardashian after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. It was revealed that the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's best friend got close at a house party.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the Canadian basketball player has no remorse after the cheating drama. A source said: "Tristan seems really unfazed by the Jordyn and Khloe drama going on in his life. He's been acting totally normal and like nothing is wrong at all. If he's struggling with the Khloe breakup, you would never know. He hasn't at all tried to win Khloe back."

"In fact, he is acting like he totally couldn't care less. It's actually really sad, especially because he has a child with her, but it's making it easier for Khloe to be done for good and move on," the insider added.

"Khloe has expressed to Tristan multiple times she'd like him to see True more and be more present in her life despite their situation, but it just doesn't seem to be at the top of his priority list right now," the source went on.

In 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. However, the two reconciled after the incident.

However, after Tristan's recent tryst with the 21-year-old model, Khloe has parted ways with him, forever.

Meanwhile, Jordyn shared her side of the story, in an emotional interview on Red Table Talk. During the conversation, she said that they did flirt at the party, but it was the father-of-one who kissed her first, not her.

