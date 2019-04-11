Tristan Thompson is reportedly planning to miss his daughter's first birthday celebrations. True will turn one on 12 April.
According to Radar Online, the Canadian basketball player does not want to face Khloe Kardashian and her whole family. A source said: "Tristan does not want to set foot near Khloe's family because he knows how much they all despise him right now."
"Tristan does not want to be there for the party because he does not want to get reamed all over again. He's going to do what he always does, which is try to make up for missing out by buying True expensive gifts," the insider went on.
In 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter.
Though they patched up and were working on their relationship, the couple were recently embroiled in another cheating scandal. It was revealed that Tristan and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods got close at a house party.
After Tristan's recent tryst with the 21-year-old model, Khloe has parted ways with him, forever.
Meanwhile, Jordyn shared her side of the story, in an emotional interview on Red Table Talk. During the conversation, she said that they did flirt at the party, but it was the father-of-one who kissed her first, not her. Click here to watch the full interview.
As for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she shared a lengthy message about letting go on Instagram. She wrote: "You can't force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can't force someone to be the person you need them to be."