Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Mirror Selfie Sparks Relationship Rumors

Thalapathy Vijay turned 50 on June 22 but chose not to celebrate due to the Kallakurichi Hooch mishap. However, multiple celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Kamal Haasan, Keerthy Suresh and Prabhu Deva took part by sending their warm birthday greetings to him. But it was his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan's birthday message that broke the internet.

Trisha Krishnan's Viral Birthday Post

A day after Vijay's birthday, Trisha shared a mirror selfie with him saying The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm; To many more milestones ahead. Her post instantly went trending and netizens began questioning about their relationship online. Some fans on Twitter started analyzing the selfie and previous pictures, suggesting that there might be something deeper between these two actors.

A History of On-Screen Chemistry

Vijay and Trisha have been colleagues since 2004 when they acted together in Ghilli, which was directed by Dharani. It was a blockbuster and their on-screen chemistry became iconic. They later featured in Aathi, Thirupachi and Kuruvi. Following Kuruvi in 2008 till Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo in 2023, they did not share screen space for fifteen years.

Speculations and Reactions

Trisha's selfie rekindled rumors of an affair that she allegedly had at the time they were shooting for Ghilli. Some followers even argued that Vijay's relatives forced her out of business because of this issue.There have been consistent statements from both parties that they are just good friends. Nonetheless, the selfie led to wide-spread speculations and fan arguments took place Fans even looked into Trisha's use of emojis on her posts connecting them to Vijay.

Neighbors Apartments

Valaipechu YouTube channel's reports further fueled this speculation and suggested that Vijay and Trisha are now living next to each other. Allegedly, Vijay acquired an 8,000 sq. ft room in Santhome which he uses as his office space. In the same building, albeit on different floors, Trisha also bought herself an apartment. This was claimed by the channel to be the elevator of a mirror selfie taken from this building thereby quashing rumours of romance.

Publicity Stunt or Real?

Some fans argue that it can be a love relationship while others think that the selfie might just be another publicity stunt for Vijay's upcoming movie The Greatest of All Time directed by Venkat Prabhu. This theory assumes that the photo was meant to arouse public interest in the movie. Further, these rumours may harm Vijay's political ambitions after he recently declared his intention to form a political outfit and contest in 2026

Legislative Assembly elections

Fans have gone into a frenzy over this viral picture of Vijay and Trisha with lots of speculations being made about them. However, with no official word from both actors, they remain hearsay until they are confirmed. It is only time that will tell whether their bond is strictly professional or purely platonic or something more.