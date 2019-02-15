Even as the fans and friends of Arya and Sayyeshaa were showering them with loads of wishes following their marriage announcement, there emerged a surprise rumour of former love birds, Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan's relationship getting on track.

It was started after Rana Daggubati sent his wishes to the couple. "Machhhhaaa Congatulations!! Happy last Single Valentines to you. [sic]" the Baahubali star posted.

Trisha joined the conversation by responding to Daggubati's tweet as she wrote, "Damnnnn he did it Congratulations uuuu beautiful people. [sic]"

Responding to their message, Arya tweeted, "Haha Thanks macha Waiting for urs. [sic]" People are now speculating that it is now Daggubati's turn to make his relationship with Trisha official.

Trisha and Rana Daggubati were rumoured to in relationship for years. After they parted ways allegedly following the opposition from his family, they were not following each other on Twitter for some time.

After the break-up, she had her engagement with producer and businessman Varun Manian. Their wedding was called off after getting engaged.

Thereafter, the speculations around their relationship started doing rounds. They apparently turned friends again at an awards ceremony, say rumour mills.

Although they had never admitted about their affair when they were in love, the actor recently confessed that they were good friends for a long time and was dating for some time. "But things did not work out," he was quoted as saying.