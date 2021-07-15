Trichy's new airport terminal is going to be architectural marvel; these pictures are proof

The construction of Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) International Airport's new terminal has been getting a lot of attention as it progresses towards completion, which has a set deadline of March 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new terminal building at the airport in February 2019. By October 2020, 40 percent of the construction work for terminal building was completed, well on track to complete the project by early next year.

Looking at the latest pictures of the undergoing work at the Trichy Airport's new terminal, the completion is in sight. But the proposed design of the airport terminal is a sight to behold.

New Trichy Airport Terminal: Design philosophy

The design of new airport terminal in Trichy has been inspired by the city's local heritage and culture fused with a contemporary palette of materials to create a unique sense of place and identity. The wave-like roof and multi-layered facade is visually appealing, which has been inspired by the geometry, textures and colours of Trichy's traditional temple architecture.

The terminal, spread across 75,000m² area, features lush gardens, free flow of natural light and expansive forecourt and arrivals concourse. The project utilises renewable energy measures such as rainwater harvesting, ground source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels and aims to achieve a GRIHA Four Star rating.

Once completed, the new terminal can accommodate both international and domestic flights for over 3.5 million passengers each year.

Pictures speak a thousand words

Let's take a look at the much-talked-about airport terminal and the progress it has made so far.

via Twitter

via Twitter

via Twitter