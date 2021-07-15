The Los Angeles International Airport was on high alert after a bomb threat, forcing the airport's arrivals level to be shut down. The police were alerted to a "suspicious item" in the lower levels of the airport, post which officers immediately carried out an investigation into the package.

Meanwhile, passengers at the LAX were told the lower and arrivals levels would be closed and the traffic would be diverted from the lower levels to the upper departure level.

"Due to police activity for a suspicious item the lower/ arrivals level is temporarily closed and traffic must use the upper departures level," LAX Airport tweeted.

A few moments later, the airport confirmed that police have cleared the suspicious item and traffic is resuming normal flow.

Not the first incident this month

While the investigation is currently underway at the LAX, this isn't the first time a similar incident was reported in the California airport. The LAX terminal 2 was evacuated after a similar threat was reported due to a suspicious package two weeks ago. The upper departure levels were closed and traffic was diverted to lower levels. After a thorough investigation, the terminal was opened.