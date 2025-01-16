Tributes paid to Jaipal Reddy on birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy on the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary on Thursday.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited Jaipal Reddy's memorial place Spoorthi Sthal on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake here to pay tributes to the late leader.

Leaders of the Congress and family members of Jaipal Reddy also paid tributes.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Delhi, garlanded the portrait of the eminent parliamentarian. He extolled Jaipal Reddy for playing an important role in realizing the dream of a separate Telangana state.

The best Parliamentarian in the country Jaipal Reddy made his mark through his remarkable speeches as an MLA in the Assembly of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and also the both Houses of the Indian Parliament, he said.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, Bellampalli and Parigi MLAs Gaddam Vinod and Rammohan Reddy, State Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, leaders Rohin Reddy and Vidyasagar were also present.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy in a statement called Jaipal Reddy an esteemed leader, Telangana warrior, and distinguished parliamentarian. The Chief Minister acknowledged the indelible role played by Jaipal Reddy in the formation of the Telangana state, emphasising that his contributions will never be forgotten. He described Jaipal Reddy as a visionary leader who effectively articulated the aspirations and sentiments of the people of Telangana at the national level.

Hailing him as a true son of the soil, Revanth Reddy commended Jaipal Reddy for his strategic, silent efforts in coordinating with various political parties across the country, which proved instrumental in the achievement of Telangana.

The Chief Minister further lauded Jaipal Reddy's extraordinary journey from a village in Telangana to becoming a rare and respected politician in Delhi. He praised him as an impeccable leader whose unwavering commitment to values and principles stood as a model for future generations.

Jaipal Reddy's exemplary leadership across various roles, including as a legislator in the united Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Member of the Lok Sabha, Member of the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Union Minister, brought immense honour to all the positions he held, the Chief Minister said.

He also highlighted Jaipal Reddy's significant contributions to national development, particularly his recognition of the nation's priorities, as seen in the formulation of the United Front Common Minimum Programme. He recalled Jaipal Reddy's pioneering vision for the Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme, which aimed to bring water to drought-prone areas.

The Chief Minister further paid tribute to Jaipal Reddy's foundational role in the development of the united Palamuru district, noting the recent Cabinet decision to finalise the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also recalled the sanctioning of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project during Jaipal Reddy's tenure as Union Minister.

