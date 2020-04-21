There was an era when Bollywood had all our actors' responsibilities sorted. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be the beauty queen, Ajay Devgn, the action hero, the post 90's Amitabh Bachchan would be an elegant rich man, and Preity Zinta, the bubbly girl, who would get at least one song for herself, where she would live up to the image of her title. Meanwhile, actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Raaz, Saurabh Shukla, Konkona Sen Sharma, would be part of strong content based films, many of us would have claimed to have watched only to appear more intelligent.

The Bengali film industry had its own share of challenges when films such as Chotobou, Mejobou, Baba Keno Chakor, became the most-watched content on television. Poor boy Prasenjit Chatterjee would romance rich girl Rituparna Sengupta and they would dance and fight for love. In a nutshell, when Satyajit Ray breathed his last in 1992, Bengali cinephiles silently gave up any hope of watching anything better.

Late director Rituparno Ghosh, an occasional cross-dresser, shattered the stereotype. His ensemble included cast who were thought to be B-grade performers from the Bengali film industry. Yet when they were cast opposite well-known stars from the Hindi film industry, a new kind of wave was felt in the Bengali cinema which became a much-needed face-lift.

Hence, the idea to cast Celina Jaitly, an early 20's actress who gained fame for her performance in slapstick comedy, in a film where the presence of Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut would have felt more suitable, was the tribute enough to the 12 times National Award-winning director. He turned a muscular Ajay Devgn into a weak man with vulnerable expressions and transformed Bengal's Bumba da from 'Possenjit to Prosenjit'. Unfortunately, due to his sudden death in May 2013, in mainstream Bollywood, he will be known as the 'Raincoat', director. Despite working with every actor in the Bachchan family, in the Hindi film industry, his name does not ring a bell.

You need to carefully observe Ram Komal Mukherjee's 'A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh Season's Greetings' to understand that this isn't a short film about a family reunion or strained relationship between mother (Lilette Dubey) and daughter. This is a shot-by-shot, dialogue-by-dialogue, intelligent tribute to Rituparno Ghosh.

It begins with bold sequences of Romita (Jaitly) and Usmaan (Azhar Khan) getting physically intimate with each other. (Intimate scenes have become a new normal in web-platforms, however, they were considered vulgar in the era when Ghosh was building a base for himself in the industry. We learn that Romita and Usmaan are a non-married couple living with each other. They discuss marriage. Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee cleverly gives us a shot of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a conversation that involved a Hindu woman and a Muslim man, talk about court marriage and not giving up their religion.

With every discord between mother (Lilette Dubey) and daughter, every conversation flashback sequences alongside the backdrop of 'Gahanakuauma Kunja Majhe', urged us to remember some of the iconic works of Ghosh.

The 45 minutes film, which has now released on Zee5 delves deep into Ghosh's personal and professional narrative and ends on the fascinating note, reminding us that this was a director who battled for the rights of LGBTQ in an era when homosexuality had been strongly considered to be an act against the laws of nature.