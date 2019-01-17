You name anyone from your favourite rock and roll act and every one of them performed at the tribute concert "I am the Highway" for Chris Cornell. On January 16 at the Forum in Los Angeles, California, from Metallica to Foo Fighters all came and paid their homage to "rock and roll hall of fame" singer, Chris Cornell. The concert also had many pop singers, like Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Adam Levine, plus country artist Chris Stapleton and Ziggy Marley.

Artists from the rock and roll genre who performed include, Josh Homme from Queens of Stone age, Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction, The Melvins, Geezer Buttler from Black Sabbath and Ryan Adams, along with members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

The five-hour long show that was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel took the crowd on a nostalgia drive.

QOSA's Homme played a solo rendition of Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage" while Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Pearl Jam Stone Gossard joined forces on "Seasons", Cornell's record for the "Singles" soundtrack.

Metallica, who was introduced by Jack Black, opened its four-song set with a cover of Soundgarden's "All Your Lies", followed by two of its own classic tracks, "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Master Of Puppets", before closing with Soundgarden's "Head Injury"

Miley Cyrus sang "As Hope and Promise Fade", before Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello and drummer Brad Wilk played a five-song set with a rotating line-up of guest singers that included Perry Farrell on "Cochise", Juliette Lewis on "Be Yourself", McIlrath on "Set It Off", Carlile on "Like A Stone" and Dave Grohl on "Show Me How To Live."

Miley Cyrus - Two Drink Minimum pic.twitter.com/i9MSUohQnI — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) January 17, 2019

The concert also had Chris Cornell's wife giving an emotional speech on stage and paying tribute to him. "We all know how music can change us, but Chris did something more extraordinary — he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe," she said. "And that legacy and his influence will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish. "Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever," she ended on that note.

The night also saw Chris Cornell's daughter perform Bob Marley's "Redemption song." She was introduced on stage by Brad Pitt.