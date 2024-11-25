Tribal groups agree to 7-day ceasefire after over 65 killed in Pakistan

Two tribal groups in Pakistan's northwest Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province agreed to a ceasefire after more than 65 people were killed in clashes over the last few days, said a senior official.

Muhammad Ali Saif, the KP Information Minister and provincial government spokesman, told the media on Sunday that a ceasefire was agreed upon for seven days between the tribes, and efforts are underway to resolve all issues amicably to reduce tensions.

"The government team is working closely with local leaders to facilitate dialogue. The parties have also reached a complete agreement to return each other's captives," he said, adding that there have been positive developments in engagements with stakeholders.

On Thursday, the clashes erupted in the Kurram district of the province after unidentified gunmen attacked a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims, killing 45 people while injuring at least 16 others, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to government officials, the death toll since Thursday's attack has risen to at least 65, and dozens of others were injured as the two groups resorted to retaliatory violence.

Kurram district has a history of sectarian violence. Earlier this year, in September, at least 60 people from both sects were killed in separate incidents, according to provincial governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

(With inputs from IANS)