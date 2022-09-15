The Resistance Front (TRF) terror outfit- an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) group, has threatened the former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad amid his series of rallies in Kashmir Valley to establish contacts with his supporter at the grassroots level.

A poster of TRF has gone viral on social media in which the terror-out has given a threat to Ghulam Nabi Azad and dubbed him a "BJP agent".

Although higher-ups in the police are tightlipped over the circulation of threatening posters on social media, Azad supporters have asked the authorities to strengthen the security of their leader.

Highly placed sources said that higher-ups in the police have started an investigation into the whole case and a special team of the cyber cell of J&K police is on the job to reach out to the source of this threatening poster.

TRF took to social media platforms to issue the threat. In an online poster, the TRF claimed that the recent entry of Ghulam Nabi Azad into the politics of Jammu and Kashmir following his revolt against the Congress is part of a well-thought-out strategy by the BJP-run central government.

"Azad had a closed-door meeting with Amit Shah, NSA"

The Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit claimed in the poster that before snapping his 50 years long association with the Congress party, the former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha had a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Claiming responsibility for the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat, TRF alleged that he was too in direct contact with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"Our intelligence wing detected the synergy of these two and we eliminated Rahul Bhatt. There are many people like Rahul Bhatt, who are working for the center by staying here. Soon they too will be found," the TRF stated in the poster, which has gone viral on social media.

Azad reaches South Kashmir

Amid the threat of terror groups, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday reached the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. After conducting a tour of north Kashmir, Azad addressed a public meeting at Anantnag.

After this threat by the TRF, the security of Ghulam Azad has been further strengthened.

Before announcing a new party after leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is trying to meet delegations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir to know the ground reality from them so that they can put the main issues before the people along with the announcement of the party.

TRF - a Lashkar offshoot in J&K

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in the month of August 2019, a new terrorist outfit in the name of TRF emerged in the spectrum of J&K's terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had earlier told that TRF, a front of the LeT, was promoted by Pakistan and had been created in August following the reading down of Article 370.

Intelligence agencies said it was bid by Pakistan to give TRF an indigenous shade, but this outfit was backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan has been smuggling weapons from across the border to arm this terror outfit.

The police have collected evidence to establish that TRF was basically an outfit of terrorists from the LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"Post-August 5 last year, there was international pressure on Pakistan to stop militancy, so Lashkar floated TRF. It is just a shadow of LeT," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had also stated in a press briefing, recently.