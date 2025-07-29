TRF ban a diplomatic win; BRICS, China supported Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday credited Indian diplomacy for the US decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor on Monday, Jaishankar accused Pakistan of shielding the TRF even after its role in deadly attacks on Indian soil had been globally exposed.

"TRF has twice claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan kept on denying it. TRF has been designated as a global terrorist organisation. Pakistan is still defending and shielding TRF," he told the House.

He went on to call the US ban a direct outcome of India's diplomatic efforts.

"Thanks to our diplomacy, the TRF has been designated as a Global Terrorist Organisation by the US government, and the same Pakistani foreign minister who took so much pride saying he defended the TRF says if the US has done this, we accept this," Jaishankar noted.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, triggered India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Jaishankar said the military operation sent a strong and unambiguous message to both Pakistan and terror outfits operating from its soil.

"Through Operation Sindoor, India sent a message - we will defend ourselves, and we will do so decisively," he said.

Jaishankar also pointed out that only three countries, including Pakistan, opposed India's response. The overwhelming global sentiment, he said, was in support of India's right to self-defence.

"The world wanted to know what India was thinking; we gave a common message. India is exercising its right to defend itself. There will be no mediation with Pakistan. We will not bow down to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail," he asserted, dismissing any speculation about third-party involvement in resolving tensions.

The External Affairs Minister asserted that the Quad countries, along with BRICS members, including China, condemned the Pahalgam attack and acknowledged India's right to retaliate.

"BRICS countries supported us against terrorism and condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. China is also a part of BRICS. Cross-border terrorism has been recognised by the world. The world has realised that Operation Sindoor is the fight against terrorism," Jaishankar said, underlining the growing international alignment with India's counter-terror stance.

He urged all political parties and citizens to rally behind the armed forces.

"We should stand firmly with our forces to foil a huge attack," he said, adding that India's battle against terrorism is not just military but diplomatic - and one it is determined to win.

(With inputs from IANS)