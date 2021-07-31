MS Dhoni's latest hairstyle has created a buzz on social media. Dhoni is not very active on social media, but whenever he does appear, he makes sure it grabs all the headlines. And rightly so! MS Dhoni's latest picture with his new hairstyle has got fans and followers talking. The picture soon went viral and the former Indian skipper started trending.

Dhoni seems to have channelled his inner rockstar as he posed in his new look. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave us a glimpse into Dhoni's latest look and made our weekends better. "Legend Dhoni sports a dashing look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut and beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni #MSD #mahendrasinghdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #fauxhawk #dhonisnewhaircut #dhonistyle #captaincool #aalimhakim #hakimsaalim #viral #trending," the stylist wrote while sharing the pictures.

Social media went into a tizzy as soon as the pictures were put up. People commented on how young Dhoni looked in the pictures. Many also said that this was Dhoni's best look ever. Fans also said that he would be the most stylish player on the remaining IPL.

The best look of our Dhoni ??❤️ — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) July 30, 2021

Dhoni's new hairstyle would surely be in the news for days to come.