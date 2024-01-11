An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Thursday. The quake, which occurred at 2.59 p.m., was centered in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The coordinates of the epicenter were at an altitude of 36.52 degrees north and longitude 70.71 degrees east. According to officials, the earthquake's epicenter was located 192 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

The tremors were distinctly felt in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), causing a stir among the residents. The earthquake's impact was not limited to Afghanistan and J&K. T

This seismic event is not an isolated incident. The Hindu Kush region, where the earthquake's epicenter was located, is known for its seismic activity due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The region has a history of powerful earthquakes due to this tectonic activity.

MENAFN, a provider of business and financial news, stocks, currencies, market data, research, weather, and other data, also reported the earthquake.

